Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 13, 7:13 AM EST

Top French banker: Le Pen's euro exit would cost billions

AP Photo
AP Photo/Henri Grivot

Latest News
Top French banker: Le Pen's euro exit would cost billions

French far-right candidate zeroes in on security, migration

French security chief calls for calm in simmering suburbs

After much hardship, refugee finds a home with French family

Louvre machete attack suspect faces attempted murder charge

PARIS (AP) -- France's central bank chief says that presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's proposal to leave the euro currency would cost the country more than 30 billion euros ($32 billion) a year in extra debt interest.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau vigorously defended the euro on France-Inter radio Monday, warning voters not to believe Le Pen's nationalist promises of stronger purchasing power if France abandons the shared currency.

Villeroy de Galhau said leaving the euro would unleash high inflation, devastating individuals' savings.

A major question is how Le Pen would handle France's considerable debt. She said last week she would redenominate most of it into a new currency.

The central bank chief estimated that the extra debt interest would be over 30 billion euros a year, roughly equivalent to France's entire military budget.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.