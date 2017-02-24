PARIS (AP) -- The French financial prosecutor's office has decided to open a judicial inquiry into the allegedly fake parliamentary aide jobs that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon gave to his wife and two of his children.

After a preliminary investigation opened Jan. 25, the prosecutor's office decided to move forward with the case. However, no one is named in the judicial investigation that opened Friday on a list of charges, including misappropriation of public funds.

Fillon had been one of the front-runners for the French presidency but his candidacy has stumbled after these allegations. Fillon admits that he hired his wife and children, but says the jobs were real and the practice was legal at the time.