Feb 9, 10:43 AM EST

French court: dating site can keep promoting cheating

PARIS (AP) -- A French court has thrown out a complaint by a federation of Catholic families that dating site Gleeden's business model is illegal and anti-social because it encourages extramarital affairs.

A Paris civil court ruled Thursday that promoting infidelity in ads isn't unlawful because adultery isn't a criminal offense in France and because cheating on one's spouse isn't necessarily a civil violation.

The Catholic association had asked the court to ban Gleeden from referring to extramarital relations in its communications.

Gleeden had pleaded for freedom of speech and argued that only spouses are entitled to invoke the obligation of fidelity.

