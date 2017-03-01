Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 1, 7:51 AM EST

Forensics squad at bloody house with missing French family


Latest News
Forensics squad at bloody house with missing French family

The Latest: Fillon gets backing from conservative allies

France's Fillon: 'I won't surrender' despite pending charges

French officer accidentally fires during Hollande's speech

4 teenage girls detained in France in suspected attack plots

PARIS (AP) -- A police forensics team is scouring the home where a French family disappeared in February, searching for new clues about what might have happened to a couple and their two adult children.

Pierre Sennes, the Nantes prosecutor, told Europe 1 radio Wednesday that the hope is to "intensify the assessment of what could have happened in the house."

Traces of blood from the parents, Pascal and Brigitte Troadec, and their 21-year-old son, Sebastien, were found during an initial search Feb. 23 in the home in suburban Orvault. There was no trace of the 18-year-old daughter. A bloody phone was also found.

None of the family's phones had been used since Feb. 17. The beds were stripped and there were no toothbrushes in the bathrooms. The son's car is also missing.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.