Eagle Herald











Feb 24, 7:54 PM EST

Clooney uses Cesar award to warn about hate in age of Trump

AP Photo
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Foreign film Oscar nominees decry 'climate of fascism' in US

Clooney uses Cesar award to warn about hate in age of Trump

Dance scenes in movies can be tricky, but sometimes magical

Correction: Oscars-Octavia Spencer story

How stars spend a month getting ready for Oscars' red carpet
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
France opens full fake jobs inquiry into candidate Fillon

France : Le Pen refuses police questioning in jobs probe

French centrist candidate Macron: I'm not a bubble

French presidency: Green candidate bows out, joins Socialist

Far-right candidate sees a France sans kippas, headscarves
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

PARIS (AP) -- George Clooney used the stage at the 42nd Cesar awards, France's equivalent of the Oscars, to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump, without directly calling him out by name.

Receiving an honorary Cesar on Friday, Clooney said that "citizens of the world" must work "harder and harder not to let hate win."

He said that "the actions of this president have caused alarm and dismay amongst our allies and given considerable comfort to our enemies."

The fault, he said, "is not really his" because fear was already present. "He merely exploited it, and rather successfully."

The critique was delivered with some humor, with French 2012 best actor Oscar winner Jean Dujardin providing a purposely wacky translation, and adding his own dig: "Donald Trump is a danger for the world."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.