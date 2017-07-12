Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 12, 1:46 PM EDT

French court annuls $1.27 billion tax adjustment on Google


Latest News
French court annuls $1.27 billion tax adjustment on Google

Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' now most-viewed YouTube video

Correction: Google-Europe story
Multimedia
Interactive looks at Google in China
Latest News
Body of judge in unsolved boy's death found with bag on head

French PM lays out new migrant plan, offers no 'magic wand'

Lanvin names new designer after surprise leadership change

French lawmakers debating measure to speed up labor reforms

French man given preliminary charges in alleged attack plot

PARIS (AP) -- A French court has annulled a 1.11 billion-euro ($1.27 billion) tax adjustment imposed on Google by France's tax authorities.

The French tax administration argued that Google had to pay taxes in France for the 2005-2010 period because the Californian firm and its Irish subsidiary have been selling a service for inserting online ads to clients in France for years through its Google search engine.

But the Paris administrative court noted Wednesday that the Irish company Google Ireland Limited doesn't have a "permanent establishment" in France via the French company Google France, also a subsidiary of the U.S. group Google Inc.

The court added that Google France doesn't have the human resources or the technical means to allow it to carry out the contentious advertising services on its own.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.