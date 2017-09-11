AP Radio AP Radio News:

Sep 11, 10:05 AM EDT

French hurricane rescues raise anger, racial questions

By THOMAS ADAMSON
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Amandine Ascensio

Latest News
French hurricane rescues raise anger, racial questions

2 suspects in France face terror charges over explosives lab

French government condemns attack on Jewish family

The Latest: French leader to go to hurricane-hit St. Martin

Man who housed organizer of 2015 Paris attacks sent to trial
Multimedia
Hurricanes could cross Gulf oil spill

PARIS (AP) -- Some black and mixed-race residents of the hurricane-devastated French territory of St. Martin have expressed anger at a perception that white tourists were given priority during the evacuation of the island that France acquired during colonial times.

The anger over perceived discrimination - whether or not based on fact - is exposing underlying racial tensions that have long plagued France's far-flung former colonies, especially its Caribbean islands.

St. Martin resident Johana Soudiagom told local television Guadeloupe 1ere that mainly white people were selected for evacuation on Friday following Hurricane Irma above mixed-race islanders on a boat from the French island of La Desirade.

On Monday, France's Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN) wrote to the French government asking for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the Irma catastrophe.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.