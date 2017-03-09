PARIS (AP) -- France's rock 'n' roll icon Johnny Hallyday says he is suffering from cancer, but insists his condition is not life threatening.

The 73-year-old singer, whose career spans over more than half a century, issued a statement late Wednesday after alarming rumors about his health emerged on social media.

Hallyday, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Smet, said "I was actually diagnosed a few months ago with cancer cells for which I'm currently being treated. My life is not in danger today."

Often described as the French Elvis, Hallyday suffered several health scares over the past ten years but has kept performing on stage.

Renowned for his deep voice, glittering outfits and spectacular live shows, Hallyday released his latest album "Rester Vivant" - which translates as Staying Alive -last year.