Eagle Herald











Mar 9, 6:48 AM EST

French star Johnny Hallyday says he is treated for cancer


Latest News
France says Russia sanctions to remain in place

France seeks to revive Armenia-Azerbaijan peace push

Remains of French family found in suspect's estate

More than 50 youths still detained after riots near Paris

Ex-Paris mayor backing Macron in French presidential race

PARIS (AP) -- France's rock 'n' roll icon Johnny Hallyday says he is suffering from cancer, but insists his condition is not life threatening.

The 73-year-old singer, whose career spans over more than half a century, issued a statement late Wednesday after alarming rumors about his health emerged on social media.

Hallyday, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Smet, said "I was actually diagnosed a few months ago with cancer cells for which I'm currently being treated. My life is not in danger today."

Often described as the French Elvis, Hallyday suffered several health scares over the past ten years but has kept performing on stage.

Renowned for his deep voice, glittering outfits and spectacular live shows, Hallyday released his latest album "Rester Vivant" - which translates as Staying Alive -last year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.