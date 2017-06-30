Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 30, 10:42 AM EDT

French far-right leader charged with alleged EU funds misuse

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michel Spingler

Latest News
French far-right leader charged with alleged EU funds misuse

Driver arrested for trying to hit French mosque; no one hurt

Rights groups accuse French bank of role in Rwanda genocide

France's 2017 deficit could be above EU limit for 10th year

Macron's government kicks off controversial labor reform

PARIS (AP) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged with allegedly misusing European Parliament funds relating to the payment of parliamentary aides.

The prosecutor's office said Le Pen was handed preliminary charges on Friday of breach of trust and complicity in breach of trust concerning two of her aides when she served at the European Parliament. She was elected to the French parliament this month so gave up her seat in the European Parliament.

One of the aides in question, Catherine Griset, a top aide at Le Pen's National Front party, was herself charged in February in the case.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.