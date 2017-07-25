Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 25, 4:00 AM EDT

French leader plays peacemaker, hosting top Libyan rivals


Interactive
Inside Libya
Interactives
French leader plays peacemaker, hosting top Libyan rivals

France bringing top Libyan rivals together in new initiative

Libyan PM decries edict by clerics loyal to rival government

China, Tunisia call for new efforts to stabilize Libya

Militants find sanctuary in Libya's wild south
Multimedia
Libya Opening Doors to Tourists
Latest News
French leader plays peacemaker, hosting top Libyan rivals

France bringing top Libyan rivals together in new initiative

France: Le Pen's embattled National Front rethinks itself

Macron, seeking stronger EU, meets Brexit negotiator Barnier

France's Macron visits air force base amid military crisis

PARIS (AP) -- President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of the two main rival leaders of chaotic Libya, trying to play peacemaker in a country where the stakes are high for both Europe and Africa.

The series of meetings on Tuesday afternoon at a chateau west of Paris will bring together Fayez Serraj, prime minister of the U.N.-backed government, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, Egyptian-backed commander of Libya's self-styled national army. Macron will be present, as well as the U.N.'s newly appointed special envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame.

French officials hope the encounters will facilitate a political entente and end with a joint declaration stating, among other things, that there can be no military solution to the crisis that is boosting Islamic militants and traffickers preying on migrants, as well as instability across the region.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.