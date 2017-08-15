AP Radio AP Radio News:

Aug 15, 9:49 AM EDT

French leader sues photographer who trailed him on holiday


PARIS (AP) -- The French president's press office says Emmanuel Macron has filed a legal complaint against a photographer who allegedly was spotted on the property where he is vacationing and also followed his motorcade.

French media have reported that Macron and his wife Brigitte are having a quiet holiday in the Mediterranean city of Marseille.

His press office said Tuesday that Macron sued Sunday for harassment and invasion of privacy after the photographer repeatedly crossed paths with the president's security detail.

The office said the photographer was spotted Sunday in the gardens of the property where the Macrons are vacationing and was subsequently detained by police. The office said the photographer was also taken away by police Saturday for an identity check having twice trailed the president's motorcade by motorbike.

