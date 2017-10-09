Eagle Herald











French actor Jean Rochefort dies at 87

PARIS (AP) -- French actor Jean Rochefort, who starred in more than 100 movies over a half-century and was much loved by the French public, has died. He was 87.

French culture minister Francoise Nyssen confirmed Rochefort's death on Monday after French media reported he died in a Paris hospital overnight.

Rochefort, who started his career during the 1950s, won three Cesar awards, the equivalent of the Academy Awards in the United States.

Instantly recognizable with his trademark mustache and dandy style, Rochefort was applauded for his versatility and great sense of humor.

Nyssen wrote in a Twitter message: "Deep sadness following Jean Rochefort's death, an elegant, endearing and beloved actor. A great master."

