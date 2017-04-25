Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 25, 5:21 AM EDT

France honors police officer killed in Champs-Elysees attack

AP Photo
AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Arrest-related deaths by state
Latest News
LVMH to consolidate hold on Dior in multibillion-euro deal

France honors police officer killed in Champs-Elysees attack

Far-right contender Le Pen advocates French food

Macron vs. Le Pen: Opposing styles and visions for France

France's steely Le Pen gets far-right in presidential runoff
Multimedia
Map of police
gun deaths

PARIS (AP) -- France's top officials and presidential candidates are attending a national ceremony to honor the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron, who are facing off in France's May 7 presidential runoff, are attending the ceremony Tuesday in the inner courtyard of the Paris police headquarters.

French President Francois Hollande will be making a speech to pay tribute to Xavier Jugele, 37.

The Paris police officer was shot to death last week when an assailant opened fire with an assault rifle on a police van parked on the most famous avenue in the French capital. Two other officers were wounded.

The attacker was shot and killed by officers.

The Islamic State group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.