Eagle Herald











Oct 25, 2:04 PM EDT

French film institute goes ahead with Polanski retrospective

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jarek Praszkiewicz

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Blake Lively tackles blindness in new complex film role

French film institute goes ahead with Polanski retrospective

Clooney donates $1M to combat corruption in Africa

Review: An edgeless satire in George Clooney's 'Suburbicon'

Former production assistant alleges Weinstein sexual assault
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Latest News
Egyptian president meets with French business leaders

French president supports close ally to lead his party

Macron's dog pees on Elysee Palace fireplace as cameras roll

Egyptian president visits France, human rights one topic

French authorities get Corsica wildfires under control
Documents
District attorney's motion in Roman Polanski rape case
Emails related to Polanski's arrest
Interactives
Roman Polanski arrested
An interactive showing the key players in the case.

PARIS (AP) -- France's famed film institute La Cinematheque Francaise says it will go ahead with a retrospective of works by director Roman Polanski despite opposition by feminist groups.

La Cinematheque said Wednesday that calls to cancel the Polanski screenings - attended by the director - only began "in the last few days" as the sexual harassment accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein gained force. The statement said it would not change the program that begins Monday.

Weinstein denies the allegations.

The institute said its role was not to moralize - in regard to the Polish-born director who in the 1970s pleaded guilty to having sex in the U.S. with a 13-year-old girl whom he plied with champagne and Quaaludes.

Since Polanski fled the U.S., he mostly has lived in Paris.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.