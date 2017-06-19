Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 19, 10:20 AM EDT

Paris police operation underway on Champs-Elysees


PARIS (AP) -- Paris police say a security operation is underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.

The police department tweeted the warning Monday without providing further details. The high-end neighborhood is popular with tourists.

The reason for the operation remains unclear.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

