PARIS (AP) -- The French financial prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary investigation into a report that Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux hired his two daughters for 24 temporary parliamentary jobs.

While it is legal in France for politicians to hire family members, the report by TV network TMC suggests Le Roux' daughters did not perform all of the work. They were first hired while still in high school.

The financial prosecutor's office said in a statement the investigation was opened Tuesday and will be led by the agency charged with fighting corruption and financial and tax wrongdoing.

Le Roux's office did not respond to request for comment Tuesday.

A similar scandal around employing family members has deeply damaged conservative Francois Fillon's presidential bid.