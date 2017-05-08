AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 8, 2:30 AM EDT

French presidency for Macron; name change for far-right

PARIS (AP) -- France's far-right National Front party is gearing up for a name change - but not a makeover of its ideas - after its decisive loss to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

In interviews Monday, the campaign director for Marine Le Pen, David Rachline, said the party founded by her father would get a new name as bait to pull in more supporters in France. Macron won the presidency with 66 percent of votes cast for a candidate. But a high number of blank or spoiled votes and unusually low turnout are signs of an electorate dissatisfied with its choices.

Legislative elections next month will determine wither Macron can cobble together a governing majority.

Rachline said Le Pen will lead the opposition to Macron.

