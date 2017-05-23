Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 23, 7:19 AM EDT

Macron tries to sell plan to reform France's labor market

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
Macron tries to sell plan to reform France's labor market

European economic rebound showing surprising strength

German business confidence hits 26-year high in May

Puerto Rico seeks court's help to save public pension system

The Latest: Mogherini warns against US cuts in UN funding

At WEF, entrepreneurs seen as solution for Mideast troubles

Mexico raises key interest rate a quarter-point to 6.75 pct

Netherlands makes first budget surplus in almost a decade

UN predicts expanding global economic growth in 2017-2018

UK consumer inflation rises to 3 ½-year high of 2.7 percent
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt
Latest News
Macron tries to sell plan to reform France's labor market

Macron, Putin to meet in Versailles next week

Germany, France confident of unlocking aid for Greece

France's Macron hosts Italy's Gentiloni ahead of G7 meeting

Greene, award-winning photojournalist, dies in Paris

PARIS (AP) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is holding meetings with unions and business organizations to discuss reforming the country's labor market, which many blame for France's sub-par economic performance over recent years.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner told France 2 television that Tuesday's meetings aim at opening a "dialogue" but that the "unions must understand the need for changing lines."

During his presidential campaign, Macron pledged to make reform of the labor market a top priority as part of an effort to boost job hiring. French unemployment has hovered around 10 percent for years.

Macron's proposed reforms, which include moving France's collective wage bargaining from the industry to the company level, have prompted concerns from unions fearing they would weaken workers protections.

Macron's plan may hinge on legislative elections next month.

Unions have called on the government not to rush to reform. Macron vowed to implement his labor plan by the end of summer, through a special procedure involving decrees, on condition the government gets parliamentary approval.

The head of the CGT union, Philippe Martinez, called on a "loyal" negotiation between the government and the unions, suggesting the reform's agenda might not be as quick as previously announced.

Laurent Berger, the general secretary of the CFDT union, said Macron seemed "determined ... but at the same time receptive."

Following his meeting with the president, Berger said a tight deadline wouldn't give "enough time to the necessary concertation on weighty issues."

Labor minister Muriel Penicaud will have the daunting task of supervising the reform. She notably worked as vice president, in charge of human resources for food group Danone.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.