Eagle Herald











Feb 8, 4:30 PM EST

Bardot warns Putin on animal cruelty before World Cup


Latest News
Navalny accuses top Russian official of ties to billionaire

Tens of thousands mourn Russian pilot killed in Syria

Russian diplomat: US doctrine may lower nuclear threshold

Putin, 7 rivals register for Russia's presidential race

Russian FM says Russia wants "constructive dialogue" with US
Latest News
French environment chief denies sexual misconduct claims

France: Workers at retail giant Carrefour protest job cuts

France to boost military spending, modernize army

Rescued climber angry over delayed help for ailing colleague

Macron rejects growing nationalist demands in Corsica
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

PARIS (AP) -- Brigitte Bardot, the French film star who became an animal rights activist, is using the upcoming soccer World Cup hosted by Russia to express her concerns to President Vladimir Putin about the fate of stray animals in the country.

Bardot's foundation tweeted a letter from her to Putin on Thursday, referring to what she called culling campaigns and other animal cruelty in Russian cities. She said "by accepting this mass killing, you favor barbarism!"

She implored him to replace "this revolting slaughter" with sterilization campaigns. Bardot noted that with the June 14-July 15 World Cup, "the eyes of the international community are turned toward you."

Epistolary exchanges between Bardot and Putin aren't new. He wrote to her in 2000 saying leaders should be heeding her "alarm signals."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.