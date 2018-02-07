Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 7, 4:44 AM EST

Sanofi: No proof that vaccine linked to Philippines deaths


Latest Vaccine News
Sanofi: No proof that vaccine linked to Philippines deaths

Sanofi rejects Philippine plea for refund on used vaccines

Philippines: 3 deaths may be linked to dengue vaccinations

Italy reports 4,991 measles cases amid politicized debate
Latest News
Ally or rival? Macron to visit Trump on US visit late April

French jihadis held in Syria and Iraq to be tried there

Islamic scholar courted fans, detractors before rape charges

Macron visits Corsica amid growing influence of nationalists

A record 28 French restaurants get prized Michelin 3-stars

PARIS (AP) -- Drugmaker Sanofi insists there's no evidence of a link between the world's first dengue vaccine and children's deaths in the Philippines.

Paris-based Sanofi said Wednesday it lost 19 million euros in the fourth quarter on the vaccine as it bought back unused medicines, but doesn't expect further related losses this year.

CEO Olivier Brandicourt called concerns about the vaccine "very worrisome" but said no problems were reported outside the Philippines. He said "we have absolutely no evidence that the vaccine has been linked to any deaths."

Sanofi said in November that the vaccine could put people at risk of severe disease if they hadn't previously been infected.

Philippines authorities say the deaths of three children may have "causal association" to the vaccine, and the government wants a refund from Sanofi.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.