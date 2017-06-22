Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 22, 4:38 AM EDT

France to present new security bill amid extremist threats

PARIS (AP) -- French President Emmanuel Macron's new government is presenting a security bill to beef up police powers amid sustained extremist threats to Europe.

Macron insists the bill being discussed in Thursday's Cabinet meeting won't infringe on freedoms, but rights groups fear France is heading for a permanent state of emergency.

The discussion comes two days after an attacker drove a car carrying explosives into a police convoy on Paris' busy Champs-Elysees avenue, the latest of several small-scale attacks on European cities.

Macron said in an interview with several European newspapers published Thursday that "the threat is long-lasting. So we must organize ourselves for the long term" instead of relying on emergency security measures.

Macron's government is also seeking to extend France's existing state of emergency through Nov. 1.

