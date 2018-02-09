Eagle Herald











Feb 9, 11:11 AM EST

French Muslim quits song show over post-attack tweets


Latest News
French far-right icon Jean-Marie Le Pen gets mixed ruling

France seeks closer ties with Russia despite Syria tensions

Eiffel Tower closed as snow, freezing rain pummel France

French environment chief denies sexual misconduct claims

France: Workers at retail giant Carrefour protest job cuts

PARIS (AP) -- A French Muslim woman has quit a TV singing competition amid criticism of comments she posted on Facebook after Islamic extremist attacks in 2016.

Mennel Ibtissem drew nationwide attention for a moving performance Saturday on French TV program "The Voice" of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." A French-born woman of Syrian origin who wears a turban, Ibtissem notably sang one passage in Arabic.

In the ensuing days she drew criticism for Facebook messages posted after deadly attacks in Nice and Normandy in 2016. In one, she wrote "the real terrorist is our government."

She apologized, saying she was shaken by the attacks and by French authorities' failure to prevent them. But criticism continued, and she announced Friday that she quit the TV competition.

Supporters say Ibtissem is being unfairly targeted because she is Muslim.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.