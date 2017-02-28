Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 28, 12:34 PM EST

French police officer accidentally fires at Hollande speech


Latest News
French police officer accidentally fires at Hollande speech

Teen detained in northern France in suspected attack plot

French presidential candidates seek votes from upset farmers

France's 2 left-wing presidential candidates refuse to unite

Protesters try to stop backers of French far-right candidate

PARIS (AP) -- The top official of France's Charente region says a police sharpshooter has accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by President Francois Hollande and two people were slightly injured.

Pierre N'Gahane said the incident occurred Tuesday while Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.