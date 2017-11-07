Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 10:39 AM EST

Looted painting in US hands ordered back to French family


Latest News
AP Photos: The peak that France, Germany fought for in WWI

Trump not invited to Paris climate summit next month

France backpedals on pledge to cut reliance on nuclear power

10 arrests in French, Swiss raids over suspected attack plot

The Latest: Colombian woman arrested in Swiss raids

PARIS (AP) -- A Paris court has ordered an American couple to return a valuable Camille Pissarro painting looted during World War II to the descendants of a French family who owned it at the time.

U.S. citizens Bruce and Robbi Toll had loaned the painting "La Cueillette des Pois," or "Picking Peas," by impressionist master Pissarro to the Parisian museum Marmottan for an exhibition earlier this year.

But the painting was placed in temporary escrow after one the French heirs recognized it and filed a lawsuit to have the work returned.

A civil judge said Tuesday that the Tolls didn't act in bad faith when they bought the painting from Christie's in 1995 but that the sales of all goods looted by the French Vichy regime or its Nazi allies were void.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.