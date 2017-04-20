Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 4:54 AM EDT

France promises proof Assad regime behind chemical attack


Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
Young Syrian, fighting for home, joined Islamic State group

Israeli defense officials: Assad still has chemical weapons

The Latest: Israel says Assad still has chemical weapons

Syria resumes reciprocal evacuations after deadly bombing

Report: Weakening Syria's government could help IS group
Latest News
France promises proof Assad regime behind chemical attack

French presidential hopefuls wrap up campaigns in tight race

The Latest: Police, protesters clash ahead of Le Pen rally

Life in National Front town: More police, cuts in programs

PARIS (AP) -- France says it will provide proof within days that Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime carried out the April 4 chemical attack in Syria that killed at least 90 people.

Speaking Wednesday evening on French TV, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said: "We will provide proof that the regime did indeed organize these strikes with chemical weapons."

He said he couldn't provide evidence now because analysis is still underway but added: "In a few days I'll be able to provide proof."

Assad has denied that he was behind the attack. Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons arsenal in 2013.

Speaking Thursday, French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon called on the United Nations to punish those behind the attack and said "whoever uses chemical weapons should be condemned."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.