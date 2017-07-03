Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 3, 4:51 AM EDT

France arrest: Suspect wanted to attack Macron, minorities

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Latest News
France arrest: Suspect wanted to attack Macron, minorities

French media reports: 8 injured in shooting near mosque

French far-right leader charged with alleged EU funds misuse

Driver arrested for trying to hit French mosque; no one hurt

Rights groups accuse French bank of role in Rwanda genocide
Documents
9/11 plotter Ramzi Binalshibh and the CIA's 'Black Sites'
A look at home-grown extremist attacks on the U.S. government
FBI's top post-9/11 domestic terror cases

PARIS (AP) -- French authorities say a man has been given preliminary terrorism charges for plotting a possible attack on President Emmanuel Macron or minority groups.

Paris prosecutor's office spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre said Monday that the 23-year-old suspect's plans were vague and not yet finalized, and that he appeared to be acting alone.

She said the man was arrested in the Argenteuil suburb Thursday, and told police of a possible plan to attack Macron on Bastille Day on July 14 and expressed nationalist views. The man was given preliminary charges Saturday of individual terrorist activity.

Macron will oversee a military parade in Paris on Bastille Day alongside President Donald Trump. Macron then heads to Nice to mark the anniversary of the Islamic extremist truck attack that killed 86 people in the southeastern city.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.