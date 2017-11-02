Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 2, 4:29 AM EDT

Verdict expected in trial of French jihadi Merah's brother

AP Photo
AP Photo/Remy de la Mauvinere

PARIS (AP) -- The highly-watched trial of the older brother of slain French jihadi Mohammed Merah is nearing its end in a Paris court.

Abdelkader Merah is accused of complicity to terror, and prosecutors believe he played an active role in radicalizing his younger sibling and in co-plotting deadly 2012 attacks in Toulouse and Montauban.

A verdict should come Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, public prosecutor Naima Rudloff requested the maximum sentence for Merah: life imprisonment with 22 years before any possible parole.

Abdelkader Merah denies any wrongdoing over his brother's killing of three French paratroopers, and a shooting in a Jewish school that left a rabbi and three children dead.

