PARIS (AP) -- The highly-watched trial of the older brother of slain French jihadi Mohammed Merah is nearing its end in a Paris court.

Abdelkader Merah is accused of complicity to terror, and prosecutors believe he played an active role in radicalizing his younger sibling and in co-plotting deadly 2012 attacks in Toulouse and Montauban.

A verdict should come Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, public prosecutor Naima Rudloff requested the maximum sentence for Merah: life imprisonment with 22 years before any possible parole.

Abdelkader Merah denies any wrongdoing over his brother's killing of three French paratroopers, and a shooting in a Jewish school that left a rabbi and three children dead.