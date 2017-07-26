Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 26, 3:38 AM EDT

Fires force evacuation of 10,000 in 3 French Riviera towns

AP Photo
AP Photo/Claude Paris

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Wildfires

Multimedia
Wildfires threaten Calif. homes
Real-time wildfire tracker.
Wildfires Consume L.A. Homes
Pasadena Wildfire Forces More Evacuations
Wildfire Mentors Aid Victims
Headlines
Fires force evacuation of 10,000 in 3 French Riviera towns

APNewsBreak: Man charged in igniting massive Utah wildfire

Police: homeless woman set on fire by man, also homeless

Oil company to spend $20M in safety upgrades in wake of fire

Reinforcements arrive to help with destructive Montana fires
Latest News
Fires force evacuation of 10,000 in 3 French Riviera towns

Libyan rivals agree in France to cease-fire, elections

The Latest: France's Macron hails 'courage' of Libyan rivals

France bringing top Libyan rivals together in new initiative

France: Le Pen's embattled National Front rethinks itself

PARIS (AP) -- The top official of France's Var region on the Mediterranean coast says that 10,000 people were evacuated as blazes hopscotching around the Riviera tore through the town of La Londe-les-Maures.

The prefecture said in a statement on Wednesday that a violent fire took off just before 11 p.m. the night before, and 540 firefighters were sent in to the region.

The statement said that some 10,000 people - about 3,000 of them campers - were evacuated from La Londe and nearby Bormes and La Lavandou.

Four tracker planes and a fire-fighting aircraft were sent in. About 800 hectares of back-country forest had burned by morning.

Fires began raging along the coast on Monday, forcing smaller, scattered evacuations with flames reaching a corner of Saint-Tropez.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.