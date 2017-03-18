Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 18, 6:13 AM EDT

Global finance gathering struggles to define trade stance

By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer

Multimedia
A district summary of the Beige Book
Measuring economic stress by county nationwide
Mall malaise: shoppers browse, but don't buy
Unemployment by the numbers
Family struggles with father's unemployment
Saying an affordable goodbye
Hard times hit small car dealer
Latest Economic News
Global finance gathering struggles to define trade stance

Auto industry backs commitment to fuel economy amid doubts

US urged to spend more on infrastructure

US and global partners wrestle over trade stance

US, German finance chiefs seek to defuse trade tensions

German finance chief rejects protectionism before US meeting

UK central bank seems increasingly concerned about inflation

Japan's central bank holds steady on interest rate, stimulus

Average annual Wall Street bonus rises slightly to $138,210

Americans spent slightly more at retail stores last month
Interactives
Greece's Debt Threatens to Spread
State budget
gaps map
Auto industry problems trickle down, punish Tennessee county
Women give old Derby hats a makeover in tough economy
S.C. town deals with highest unemployment in South
How mortgages were bundled and sold as securities
Tracking the $700 billion financial bailout
Tracking the year's job losses
State-by-state foreclosures since 2007
Credit crisis explained
Presidents and their economic legacies
Lexicon of the financial crisis
Americans' addiction to debt
Multimedia
G-20: prestige
and protest in
Pittsburgh

BADEN-BADEN, Germany (AP) -- Financial officials from the world's biggest economies are struggling to define a common stance on trade in the face of the Trump administration's insistence that cross-border commerce must be "fair" as well as "free."

Finance ministers from the Group of 20 countries comprising more than 80 percent of the global economy debated the wording of their final statement on trade expected Saturday at their summit in the southern German resort town of Baden-Baden.

Officials were talking about replacing the group's longstanding opposition to "all forms" of protectionism with new wording that would reflect U.S. concerns by adding a reference to "fair" trade as well.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. is not seeking trade wars but has underlined Trump's willingness to review existing trade deals to make them fairer for U.S. workers.

Trump, who campaigned on an "America First" platform, has already pulled the U.S. out of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement with Japan and other Pacific Rim countries. He also has started the process to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Participants said no agreement was reached at the end of Friday's session of the ministers. Whether one would be reached before the close of the conference on Saturday was not clear, they said. European countries and China were said to be pushing for a stronger stance in favor of free trade and cooperative, multi-country frameworks for trade such as the World Trade Organization.

Participants said there was less discussion of the previous commitment that countries would refrain from pushing their currencies' exchange rates lower. That gives their exporters an advantage, but often at the expense of their trading partners.

The G-20 is an informal forum on economic cooperation made up of 19 countries plus the European Union. The finance ministers' meeting will pave the way for a summit of national leaders in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8. Its decisions don't have the same force as an international treaty but simply depend on individual countries' promises to follow through on them.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.