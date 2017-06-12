Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 12, 8:52 AM EDT

Opel CEO Neumann resigns ahead of sale to PSA Group


FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- The CEO of General Motors' Opel subsidiary is stepping down ahead of the unit's sale to France's PSA Group.

Adam Opel GmbH said in a statement Monday that Karl-Thomas Neumann would leave his post as head of GM's European carmaker immediately. He will remain a member of top Opel management until the sale to PSA Group goes through.

Neumann was replaced by chief financial officer Michael Lohscheller.

The company said Lohscheller's appointment would "ensure continuity" and a "seamless managerial transition" as Opel builds a new strategic plan for its future under PSA Group ownership.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.