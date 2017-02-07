Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 7, 8:22 AM EST

Ground staff to stage strike at Berlin airports Wednesday


Latest News
Germany arrests Syrian man accused of IS membership, rape

Ground staff to stage strike at Berlin airports Wednesday

Merkel to visit euroskeptic Poland in struggle to save EU

German police raid homes of self-styled "Reich citizens"

Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Magdeburg Zoo
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Photo gallery
NJ Airport Evacuated
Latest News
Ground staff to stage strike at Berlin airports Wednesday

Woman dragged off plane pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Judge: Florida airport shooting suspect refusing medication

A commuter's dream: Entrepreneurs race to develop flying car

NYC airport becomes scene of anguish after Trump travel ban
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A union representing ground staff is calling on its members to go on strike at Berlin's two airports Wednesday.

The ver.di union says the strike will take place between 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) at the German capital's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports.

It warned Tuesday that air travelers should expect severe disruptions and possible flight cancellations.

The union is demanding higher wages and better conditions for its 2,000 members at the airports.

Ver.di said strikes at other German airports were possible and could be announced at short notice.

---

Berlin airports information: http://www.berlin-airport.de/en/index.php

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.