BERLIN (AP) -- A German court has ordered a German-Turkish author to pay a fine of 11,700 euros ($12,490) for incitement over a speech he gave at an anti-Islam rally.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Dresden regional court issued the fine to Akif Pirincci on Feb. 1.

Pirincci was a speaker at a rally staged in the eastern city in October 2015 by a group called the Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, or PEGIDA. He described asylum-seekers as "invaders" and lamented that the Nazi's concentration camps had been closed.

Pirincci is best known for his novel "Felidae," a thriller written from a cat's perspective. He has gained a following among Germany's far right because of his vocal criticism of Islam. Pirincci reportedly plans to appeal the fine.