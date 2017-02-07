Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 7, 10:25 AM EST

Court fines German-Turkish author over 'death camp' speech


BERLIN (AP) -- A German court has ordered a German-Turkish author to pay a fine of 11,700 euros ($12,490) for incitement over a speech he gave at an anti-Islam rally.

German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the Dresden regional court issued the fine to Akif Pirincci on Feb. 1.

Pirincci was a speaker at a rally staged in the eastern city in October 2015 by a group called the Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, or PEGIDA. He described asylum-seekers as "invaders" and lamented that the Nazi's concentration camps had been closed.

Pirincci is best known for his novel "Felidae," a thriller written from a cat's perspective. He has gained a following among Germany's far right because of his vocal criticism of Islam. Pirincci reportedly plans to appeal the fine.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.