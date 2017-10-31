AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 31, 10:14 AM EDT

Anti-Semitic stickers of Anne Frank appear in German soccer


Latest News
Anti-Semitic stickers of Anne Frank appear in German soccer

German police foil attack plot with arrest of Syrian man

Germany marks 500th anniversary of church's Reformation

Turkey denies ex-German leader clinched activist's release

German 'Anne Frank' train idea runs into questions
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Anti-Semitic stickers of Holocaust victim Anne Frank have surfaced at some soccer events in Germany after they first triggered a scandal in Italy.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that stickers with the image of the Jewish girl wearing a jersey of a Leipzig team were found in the eastern German city and others were found in the western city of Duesseldorf.

The sticker of the girl wearing the Leipzig BSG Chemie team shirt also had the abbreviation JDN CHM on it, short for "Jews Chemicals."

Anne Frank became a tragic symbol for all Holocaust victims because of the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam with her family from 1942-1944. They were betrayed, caught and deported, and Anne died in a concentration camp at 15.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.