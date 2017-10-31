BERLIN (AP) -- Anti-Semitic stickers of Holocaust victim Anne Frank have surfaced at some soccer events in Germany after they first triggered a scandal in Italy.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that stickers with the image of the Jewish girl wearing a jersey of a Leipzig team were found in the eastern German city and others were found in the western city of Duesseldorf.

The sticker of the girl wearing the Leipzig BSG Chemie team shirt also had the abbreviation JDN CHM on it, short for "Jews Chemicals."

Anne Frank became a tragic symbol for all Holocaust victims because of the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam with her family from 1942-1944. They were betrayed, caught and deported, and Anne died in a concentration camp at 15.