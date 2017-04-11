Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 11, 9:37 AM EDT

Shares in chipmaker Dialog plunge over Apple contract doubts


Latest News
Shares in chipmaker Dialog plunge over Apple contract doubts
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later
Interactives
Steve Jobs timeline

BERLIN (AP) -- Shares in British-headquartered Dialog Semiconductor have plunged after an analyst downgrade that cited uncertainty over the future of its relationship with Apple.

Shares in the firm were down 16.7 percent to 39.81 euros ($42.14) in afternoon trading Tuesday in Frankfurt, where Dialog Semiconductor is listed. They regained some ground after earlier dropping as low as 30.60 euros.

The selling followed an analyst note from Bankhaus Lampe that downgraded Dialog to "sell." It said there appeared to be "strong evidence" that Apple is developing its own power management chip for the iPhone and "intends to replace the chip made by Dialog at least in part."

Last week, shares in British chipmaker Imagination Technologies dived after that company announced that Apple plans to stop using its products.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.