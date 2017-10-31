BERLIN (AP) -- A Syrian man was arrested in northeastern Germany on Tuesday morning for allegedly planning a bomb attack with high explosives in order to kill a large number of people, authorities said.

Special forces arrested the 19-year-old man in the city of Schwerin, federal prosecutors said. They searched the man's apartment and homes of other people who they said weren't suspected of any involvement in the crime.

Prosecutors said that the man, whose identity was only given as Yaman A. in line with Germany privacy rules, was motivated by extremist Islamist ideology. They said it wasn't clear if he had already chosen a specific target for his attack.

"According to the current investigation, Yaman A. made a decision, at the latest in July 2017, to ignite an explosive in Germany, to kill and injure the biggest possible amount of people," prosecutors wrote in a statement. The suspects had already procured chemicals and other bomb-making materials, authorities said.

There are currently no indications that the accused is linked to a terror organization, they said. However, he had already been under surveillance for a certain period of time.

Germany has been hit by several attacks, including one in Berlin last December which killed 12.