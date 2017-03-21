Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 21, 7:55 AM EDT

BMW expects higher profits and more electric cars

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- German automaker BMW is forecasting increased sales and profits this year as it begins the rollout of some 40 new models and aims to sell 100,000 electric-powered cars.

The company said Tuesday it expects "a slight increase" from last year, when it had 94.2 billion euros ($101.7 billion) in revenues and net profit of 6.9 billion euros. It sold 62,000 electrics.

Munich-based BMW AG has invested heavily in electric vehicles even though they remain less than 1 percent of the global market, saying they're the key to future sales. The company predicts electric vehicles will be 15-25 percent of the market by 2025.

CEO Harald Krueger said at the company's annual news conference that that "our goal is sustainable mobility. There's no turning back."

