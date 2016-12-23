AP Radio AP Radio News:

The Latest: Italy says Berlin attack suspect killed in Milan

AP Photo
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout

Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later
MILAN (AP) -- The Latest on the investigation into the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Italy's interior minister says a man killed in an early-hours shootout in Milan is "without a shadow of doubt" the Berlin Christmas market attacker.

Marco Minniti said after the shootout all the necessary checks were conducted and that "the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack."

Minniti said German authorities were immediately informed.

He said the two police officers who were on patrol and stopped Amri "have done an extraordinary service to the community."

---

11:05 a.m.

A man killed in a shootout with police in Milan early Friday is the main suspect the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Italy's Interior Ministry called a press conference for Friday morning.

The shootout with suspect Anis Amri took place at 3 a.m. in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check, ANSA said.

He pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers and was killed in the ensuing shootout, ANSA reported.

A police officer was injured.

ANSA said various sources in Milan and Rome confirmed that the dead man was Amri, who German authorities believe drove the truck that plowed into the Christmas market Monday. Citing Milan anti-terrorism police, ANSA said authorities positively identified Amri from his physical appearance and fingerprints.

