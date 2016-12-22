BERLIN (AP) -- The Latest on the deadly truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

German media are reporting that the fingerprints of Tunisian suspect Anis Amri have been found on the truck that was driven into a Christmas market in Berlin.

Daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and broadcasters NDR and WDR reported Thursday that Amri's fingerprints were found on the driver's door of the Polish-registered truck. The daily Berliner Zeitung reported that his fingerprints were found on the steering wheel.

Neither report named sources. Federal prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, could not immediately be reached for comment.

German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($105,000) for information leading to his arrest. A document belonging to Amri was found in the cab of the truck.

---

1:15 p.m.

Italy's foreign minister says an Italian woman has been confirmed as among the dead in the Berlin market attack.

Angelino Alfano said in a statement Thursday that German magistrates have informed Italian authorities that "'there is certainty" Fabrizia Di Lorenzo, 31, is among the 12 people who perished when a truck plowed through the Christmas market on Monday.

Relatives had gone to Berlin earlier this week for DNA testing to help identification processes for the woman, who had worked and lived in Berlin for several years.

Relatives have said Di Lorenzo was shopping for presents to bring for Christmas at her home town of Sulmona, in Italy's Apennine Mountains.

---

11:30 a.m.

The Berlin Christmas market that was attacked has reopened to the public three days after a deadly truck attack killed 12 people and injured 48. Concrete blocks have been put in place at the roadside to heighten security.

Organizers decided to reopen the market next to the central Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, though without party music or bright lighting.

Berliners and visitors have laid candles and flowers at the site in tribute.

---

9:15 a.m.

A brother of the fugitive Tunisian suspected in Berlin's deadly Christmas market attack is urging Anis Amri to turn himself in to police.

Amri's family members, speaking from his hometown of Oueslatia in central Tunisia, were shaken to learn he's the prime suspect in Monday's truck attack, which killed 12.

Amri, who turned 24 on Thursday, left Tunisia years ago for Europe but had been in regular contact with his brothers via Facebook and phone.

Brother Abdelkader Amri told The Associated Press, "I ask him to turn himself into the police. If it is proved that he is involved, we dissociate ourselves from it."

Abdelkader said Anis may have been radicalized in prison in Italy, where he went after leaving Tunisia in the wake of the Arab Spring uprisings.

---

8:50 a.m.

Israel's Foreign Ministry says an Israeli woman has been identified as one of the victims of the Berlin Christmas market attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Thursday that Dalia Elyakim was among those killed in the attack. Elyakim was visiting Berlin with her husband Rami and had been missing since the attack. Her husband was seriously wounded in the attack but is now stable.

The couple, in their 60s, are from the central Israeli city of Herzliya.

Moshe Egoz, a longtime friend, described Dalia as a "good soul." He told Israeli Army Radio "they loved to travel, especially around Christmas time." He said he was following their trip to Berlin through her posts on Facebook.

The truck attack Monday night in Berlin left 12 people dead and 48 injured.

---

8:40 a.m.

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find a Tunisian man wanted as a suspect in Monday's attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

The search prompted police in Denmark to search a Sweden-bound ferry in the port of Grenaa after receiving tips that someone resembling suspect Anis Amri had been seen there. But police said Thursday they found nothing indicating his presence.

German authorities issued a wanted notice for Amri on Wednesday and offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to his arrest.

German officials had deemed Amri, who arrived in the country last year, a potential threat long before the attack. They had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected, and politicians are bickering over what consequences should be drawn.