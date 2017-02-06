Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 6, 7:37 AM EST

Fire at gay sauna in Berlin kills 3 men, injures 1


Latest News
German conservatives unite behind Merkel for September vote

Fire at gay sauna in Berlin kills 3 men, injures 1

1st major German customer sues VW over diesel emissions

German factory orders strongly up in December

Germany welcomes Norway announcement on joint sub purchase
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German officials say three men have died and one was seriously injured in a fire at a gay sauna in Berlin.

The fire broke out late Sunday at the Steam Works club in the German capital's Schoeneberg district. Berlin's fire department said in a statement Monday that 25 people were able to escape the fire on their own.

Emergency workers searched the club, which has dozens of rooms, and found the three bodies. One 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire wasn't yet known.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.