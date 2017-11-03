Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 3

Germany: cocaine found in fairy-tale books from Uruguay


Germany: cocaine found in fairy-tale books from Uruguay

BERLIN (AP) -- German customs authorities say they found 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cocaine hidden in two fairy-tale books posted from Uruguay.

The Frankfurt customs office said on Friday that the drugs were found when an X-ray scan of packets containing the two Spanish-language books showed "unusual shadows" on Sept. 26. Officers found white powder inside when they opened up the books.

The drugs had an estimated street value of about 30,000 euros ($34,950).

The customs office says that 5,296 kilograms (11,675 pounds) of drugs were seized at Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, last year. The figure included 97 kilograms (214 pounds) of cocaine.

