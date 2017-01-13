Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 13, 8:13 AM EST

Cologne police correct details on New Year's Eve ID checks


Latest News
Germany urges EU to grill Italy over Fiat Chrysler emissions

Cologne police correct details on New Year's Eve ID checks

Briton arrested at Heathrow in German tax evasion probe

German finance minister resists pressure for quick tax cuts

Cash on the line: stolen ATM partly derails train in Germany
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Multimedia
Celebrating 2010 around the world
Celebrities on New Year's Eve 2007
The Latest News
Cologne police correct details on New Year's Eve ID checks

Chinese head home in world's biggest annual human migration

German police slam misleading reports of New Year's violence
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Rose Parade
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

New Year's Eve Celebrations
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Police in Cologne say that hundreds of men stopped from heading into the city on New Year's Eve included large numbers of Iraqis and Syrians, rather than North Africans as authorities originally reported.

Cologne police were widely praised for their actions, which there intended to prevent a repeat of robberies and sexual assaults a year earlier, blamed largely on North African migrants. Some commentators expressed concern though, that officers possibly engaged in racial profiling, which police denied.

Police initially said that, of some 670 people detained for identity checks, nearly all were north African. But they said Friday that of 425 whose nationality has been established, 99 were Iraqi and 94 Syrian, along with 48 Afghans and 46 Germans. There were 17 Moroccans and 13 Algerians, news agency dpa reported.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.