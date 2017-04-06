Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 6, 4:58 AM EDT

Mercedes enjoys best month ever for car sales


Mercedes enjoys best month ever for car sales

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- German carmaker Daimler AG says it had the best sales month ever for its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand in March.

Stuttgart-based Daimler said in a statement Thursday that Mercedes-Benz sold 228,296 vehicles globally in March, an increase of 15 percent.

The company credited stronger sales in China and customer demand for its new E-Class, both for the sedan and the station wagon version. Sales for those models jumped 65 percent.

The Asia-Pacific region saw a sales increase of 23 percent, boosted by a rise of more than 30 percent in China.

The company showed off a convertible version of the E-Class at the Geneva auto show last month that it says should help increase sales further.

