BERLIN (AP) -- A Syrian refugee pictured in a 2015 selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking an injunction that would oblige Facebook to identify and delete posts on its site which wrongly link him to crimes committed by migrants.

Anas Modamani's case is being heard Monday at the state court in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg, where his lawyer Chan-jo Jun is based.

At issue are two types of posts: one in which Modamani was identified as one of several migrant youths who tried to set fire to a homeless man at a Berlin subway station in December, and a second in which Modamani and Merkel appear in a photo montage with the truck used to attack a Christmas market in the city.

The original posts have since been removed.