Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 15, 8:19 AM EDT

Explosion hits Schaeffler factory in Bavaria, 13 injured


Latest News
German neo-Nazi who fled to avoid prison arrested in Hungary

Explosion hits Schaeffler factory in Bavaria, 13 injured

Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base

Germany: Merkel challenger predicts 'long, stony road' ahead

The Latest: Germany's Schulz concedes 'stinging defeat'
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German police say 13 people have been injured in an explosion in a factory in Bavaria.

Police said four of those injured in the Monday morning explosion at the Schaeffler factory in the town of Eltmann suffered from serious wounds and were flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Firefighters, police and rescue crews were on the scene but authorities say there appears to be no wider danger for people living in the surrounding area.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Schaeffler is a global automotive and industrial parts supplier and the plant in Eltmann produces rolling bearing components. The plant is located in an industrial area of the town, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Nuremberg.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.