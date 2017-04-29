Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 29, 6:57 AM EDT

Security scare briefly halts flights to, from Berlin airport


Latest News
Security scare briefly halts flights to, from Berlin airport

Netanyahu says German official crossed line meeting with NGO

Germany: Mistakes made in case of soldier planning attack

Germany says reviving G-8 with Russia 'not up for debate'

Germany arrests Swiss citizen suspected of espionage
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Flights to and from Berlin's Tegel airport were briefly suspended Saturday after police cleared a terminal to investigate a suspicious suitcase.

The airport operator said shortly after midday that flights to Tegel were being diverted as officers examined a piece of unclaimed baggage at Terminal B.

About 20 minutes later the operator and federal police announced flights would resume.

German news agency dpa cited a police spokesman saying the suitcase had proved to be "harmless."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.