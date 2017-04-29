BERLIN (AP) -- Flights to and from Berlin's Tegel airport were briefly suspended Saturday after police cleared a terminal to investigate a suspicious suitcase.

The airport operator said shortly after midday that flights to Tegel were being diverted as officers examined a piece of unclaimed baggage at Terminal B.

About 20 minutes later the operator and federal police announced flights would resume.

German news agency dpa cited a police spokesman saying the suitcase had proved to be "harmless."