Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 23, 9:26 AM EST

2nd victim linked to suspect in German freezer killing


Latest News
2nd victim linked to suspect in German freezer killing

German populists to discipline member for Holocaust remarks

German Foreign Minister: Trump's election marks new era

Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn denies knowing early about cheating

German intel head warns against threat of attacks
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Berlin police say a man suspected of killing an elderly man and collecting his pension for a decade, before police found his body in a freezer, may have had a second victim.

Police said Monday that 92-year-old Irma Kurowski had not been seen since the end of 2000 and had lived in the same building in Berlin's trendy Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood as the 55-year-old suspect. They say the suspect, whose name wasn't released, had access to her pension payments.

The suspect was arrested two weeks ago on suspicion of the murder of a 90-year-old man whose body was found in a freezer in his own apartment. Video surveillance showed the suspect accessing the man's bank account, and police found personal items of the victim on the suspect.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.