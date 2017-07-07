HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit in Germany (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Leaders of China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa have met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Germany, calling for a more open global economy.

In a communique following their meeting in Hamburg early Friday, the BRICS leaders voiced support for a "rules-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral trading system."

They emphasized the need for increasing "the voice and representation" of the emerging markets and developing countries in global economic and financial institutions.

Speaking at the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke against global trade restrictions, saying that financial sanctions under political pretexts hurt mutual confidence and damaged the global economy - an apparent reference to Western sanctions against Russia.

The BRICS leaders also urged the international community to jointly work to implement the Paris climate agreement.

10:40 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcoming President Donald Trump and other leaders of the Group of 20 global economic powers to a two-day summit in Hamburg.

The meeting at the city's trade fair center opens Friday with a discussion on fighting terrorism - one of the least contentious subjects on an agenda that also includes global trade and climate.

The G-20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, France, Britain, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Saudi Arabia's King Salman isn't attending, and his country is represented by Ibrahim al-Assaf, the minister of state.

Also attending the summit are the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Guinea, Senegal, Singapore and Vietnam.

9:45 a.m.

Hamburg police say they have used a water cannon to clear a blockade by protesters ahead of the opening of the Group of 20 summit.

Police said the incident happened on the banks of the Outer Alster lake, some distance from the trade fair grounds where the summit is being held, on Friday morning. They said they had repeatedly told a group of protesters to clear the road.

Officers repeatedly used water cannons, as well as pepper spray and batons, on Thursday evening amid clashes with violent protesters.

9 a.m.

The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading economic powers opening Friday. While there's little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting opens after skirmishes Thursday evening between police and violent protesters elsewhere in the port city, Germany's second-biggest. Police said that at least 76 officers were hurt, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.