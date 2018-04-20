Eagle Herald











Apr 20, 6:50 AM EDT

German theater asks guests to wear swastikas for Hitler play


Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A theater in southern Germany is proceeding with plans to open a satirical play about Adolf Hitler's youth in which some patrons will be wearing swastika armbands.

The Konstanz Theater's production of George Tabori's "Mein Kampf" opens Friday night for a monthlong run. Though named after Hitler's infamous anti-Semitic manifesto, the play tells a fictional story of how a young Hitler is befriended by a Jewish man who puts him on his political path.

In a twist introduced by the theater, patrons who agree to wear a swastika armband will be given free admittance, while those who purchase tickets will be asked to wear a Jewish Star of David.

Theater manager Christoph Nix says the point is to show how easily corruptible people are, and provoke dialogue about racism.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.