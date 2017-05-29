Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 29

German intel chief hopes US cooperation won't get harder


BERLIN (AP) -- The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency says he hopes cooperation with the U.S. won't become more difficult under President Donald Trump, arguing that the Americans also need information from European agencies.

Trans-Atlantic relations have become increasingly complicated since Trump took office.

Asked on ARD television Monday whether he fears cooperation becoming more difficult, German domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen said: "I hope not. We have always viewed the Americans as reliable partners, despite all the problems we had in recent years." Those included reports that the U.S. eavesdropped on German government phones.

Maassen added "we need the Americans because the Americans have good and reliable information. On the other hand, I am presumptuous enough to say that ... the Americans need the information of German and European intelligence services."

